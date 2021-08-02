Marotta Asset Management Has $7.11 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 29.25% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLAU. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.29. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89.

