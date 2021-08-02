Marotta Asset Management Has $7.49 Million Stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 5.13% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ENZL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,971. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55.

