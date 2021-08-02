Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF comprises 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 13.03% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLTW traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.