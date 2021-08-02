Marotta Asset Management Lowers Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $31.17. 34,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,004. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.43.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

