Marotta Asset Management Purchases 13,780 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 13.22% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,941,000.

FLCA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,419. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22.

