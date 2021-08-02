Marotta Asset Management Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Finland ETF makes up 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,510,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFNL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.02. 489 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53.

