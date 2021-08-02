Marotta Asset Management Sells 18,833 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF comprises about 2.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 16.86% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $9,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLSW. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,845,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72.

