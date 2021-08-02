Marotta Asset Management Sells 4,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 378,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,960. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.89. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

