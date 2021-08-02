Marotta Asset Management Sells 4,355 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 352,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 228,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $54.36. 157,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

