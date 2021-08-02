Marotta Asset Management Sells 58,852 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 3.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,469. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.