Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,461 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,368,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,356,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $76.19. 41,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,978. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

