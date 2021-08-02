Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.42. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

