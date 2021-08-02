Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

