Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,104. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

