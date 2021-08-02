Marquette Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,367,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

