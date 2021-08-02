Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $101.33. 8,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,764. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

