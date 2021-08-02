Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 48,322 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.27. 9,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,677. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

