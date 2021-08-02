Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $35.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $35,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,908. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $193.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

