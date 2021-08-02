Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $144.86. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,103. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

