Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,902 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $241.08. 8,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,176. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $242.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

