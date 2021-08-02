Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,119 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Amcor makes up approximately 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Amcor stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.55. 145,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,193. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

