Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 160.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. 938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,596. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.