Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MLM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $363.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.34. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

