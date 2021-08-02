Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. 76,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 465,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

