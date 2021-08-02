Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Masco stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

