Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Masimo worth $40,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after buying an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 19.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after purchasing an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $272.39 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.