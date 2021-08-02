Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Masonite International to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Masonite International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 8.000-8.600 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

