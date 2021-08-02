MASQ Price Tops $0.14 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. MASQ has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $129,446.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00139663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,767.06 or 1.00103896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.21 or 0.00852671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,608,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

