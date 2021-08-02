Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $321,335.82 and $77,498.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.81 or 0.06688066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00130427 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.