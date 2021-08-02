Matador Resources Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will earn $4.02 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

