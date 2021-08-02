Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1,038.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.27 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

