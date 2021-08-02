Materialise NV Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materialise in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Get Materialise alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MTLS stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -310.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.