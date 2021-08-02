Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTRN opened at $71.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

