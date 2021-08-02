Matrix AI Network Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $655,580.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00360744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

