Matryx Achieves Market Capitalization of $884,108.48 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Matryx has a total market cap of $884,108.48 and approximately $3,838.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Matryx coin can now be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.00817118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00091854 BTC.

About Matryx

MTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

