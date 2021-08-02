Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Matthews International worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 170,469 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matthews International by 118.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.60 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

