Maxar Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of -8.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $35.64. 917,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

