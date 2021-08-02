Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Maximus worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

