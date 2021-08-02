Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MZDAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 18,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

