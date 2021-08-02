McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $41,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:MKC opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.