McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $243.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91. The company has a market cap of $181.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $193.59 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

