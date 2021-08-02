Mdex Reaches Market Capitalization of $678.93 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Mdex has a total market cap of $678.93 million and approximately $55.71 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00102119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,649.26 or 1.00110185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.00846144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,492,571 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.