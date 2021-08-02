Measurable Data Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.36 Million (MDT)

Measurable Data Token (CURRENCY:MDT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Measurable Data Token has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $3.36 million worth of Measurable Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Measurable Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Measurable Data Token has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Measurable Data Token Profile

Measurable Data Token (MDT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Measurable Data Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,990,346 coins. The Reddit community for Measurable Data Token is /r/MeasurableDataToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Measurable Data Token’s official website is www.mdt.co . Measurable Data Token’s official Twitter account is @MeasurableData and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Blue Midnight Wish hashing algorithm. MDT halves every year to a floor of 0.125 MDT for PoW and 0.25 MDT for PoS. Every 720 blocks is a 100 MDT coin reward, which acts as an incentive to mine on a continuous basis. “

