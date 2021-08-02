MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $230,067.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

