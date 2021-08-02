Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.37

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 82693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

