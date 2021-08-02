MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $6.37 on Monday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.