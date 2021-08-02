Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $293,761.00 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00359751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,598,774 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

