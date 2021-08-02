Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $758.00

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 758 ($9.90) and last traded at GBX 745.11 ($9.73), with a volume of 2386647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469.10 ($6.13).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 533 ($6.96) to GBX 491 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 456.83 ($5.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.65.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

