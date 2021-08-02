MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.