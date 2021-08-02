Melon (MLN) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Melon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Melon Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

